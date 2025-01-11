Slightly Warmer This Weekend

TULSA, Okla. — After a cold start this Saturday morning, look for highs to climb in the low 40s this afternoon. Unfortunately, most of the remaining snow will continue to melt this weekend. Lots of sunshine with calm south winds returning.

Similar conditions for Sunday with a cold morning and highs in the low 40s. A little bit more clouds but take advantage before all the snow melts away!

Monday looks to be the chilliest with temperatures in the upper 30s as highs.

Next few days looks very quiet and calm with a slow warming trend. Highs will climb in the low to mid 50s by Thursday and Friday.

A return to bitter cold temps looks possible late next weekend, but will continue to monitor and bring you the latest updates!

