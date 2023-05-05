Warmer temps return for Friday

TULSA, Okla — Temperatures will rebound today after a chilly and wet Thursday. Clouds will slow the warm up, but most of us should at least reach the 70s this afternoon with highs in the 80s south/west of Tulsa. In central/western Oklahoma highs will likely hit 90 this afternoon! Temps will stay comfortable for your Cinco de Mayo evening plans...holding in the 70s.

A surge of much warmer air arrives this weekend! Likely our hottest temps of the year (so far) with highs both Saturday and Sunday near 90-degrees. There is a small chance of a stray shower or storm each day, but most of us will stay dry. Keep an eye to the sky just in case.

Warm temps will remain into next week with a chance of storms each day. Being May, we'll have to monitor at least a chance of severe weather as well.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --