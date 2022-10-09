Warmer Temperatures Next Week

TULSA, Okla. — A pleasant afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Partly cloudy then clearing out by this evening with calm southwest winds. Great last day for the Tulsa State Fair.

Highs in the low to mid 80s Monday through Wednesday. Chance for some isolated showers Monday and Tuesday.

A better chance for showers and storms on Wednesday as a cold front comes into eastern Oklahoma.

The front will drop highs into the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine.

As for next weekend, afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

