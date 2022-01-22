Watch
Warmer Start to the Weekend

Cooler Temperatures Midweek
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 11:23:09-05

TULSA, Okla. — After a chilly start to our weekend, temperatures will warm up in the mid-to-upper 40s by the afternoon. Mix of sun and clouds but clearing later tonight with calm winds.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 50s with sunny skies.

We start off the week with highs in the low 60s and partly cloudy skies.

Our next front arrives Monday night dropping our temperatures in the 30s on Tuesday.

