Warmer and Breezy Thursday

TULSA, OKLA — A few isolated showers are possible overnight into Thursday morning but most places will remain dry. Morning lows in the upper 50s with highs in the mid-80s. Partly cloudy skies with a gusty south wind.

The warmth and wind stick around for the rest of the week and weekend. Friday begins with temperatures near 70° with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and t-storms. Any severe weather threat holds off until evening, mainly northwest of Tulsa.

Limited shower and storm chances each night for the weekend. Temperatures in the upper 80s with gusty south winds. As of now, the main severe storm threat looks to stay west of our viewing area.

That storm system moves eastward early next week making rain and t-storms more likely with some threat of severe weather Monday, and possibly again on Tuesday. More details on the timing and severe threat will come as we get closer to that time.

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