Warmer and Breezy Saturday

Next System Arriving Late Monday into Tuesday
Posted at 7:08 AM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 10:02:32-05

TULSA, OKLA- — We're tracking a warmer and breezy Saturday with a sun/cloud mix. Daytime highs expected to climb into the mid to upper 50s with gusty south winds.

An increase in grassland fire spread rates will also develop across western Osage / Pawnee counties with lower afternoon humidity levels expected.

Tonight, we'll keep temps in the 40s before midnight with overnight lows generally right at or slightly above 32 degrees.

Our warming trend will continue into Sunday with noticeably lighter winds. Look for daytime highs to peak in the 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

We'll enjoy a breezy and mild Monday ahead of our next system bringing showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday.

