Warm with Late-Day Storm Chances

TULSA, OKLA- — A few showers and storms this morning near the Oklahoma/Kansas border. This activity looks to dissipate giving way to a hot Saturday afternoon.

As we heat up, more spotty storms are expected to develop late afternoon and evening. Keep an eye to the sky if you have plans with a "marginal" severe weather risk set in place mainly NE of Tulsa.

Areas from Tulsa and to the north, rain may taper off in the afternoon on Sunday with the heaviest falling for those of you south of I-40. Extensive cloud cover will keep temperatures well below average Sunday afternoon.

Highest rain chances early next week may stay in the Red River Valley southward into Texas. We'll keep a slight chance in the forecast and continue to monitor.

