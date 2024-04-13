Warm with gusty winds this weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — Sunny with gusty winds out of the south to southwest this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s today and mid to upper 80s tomorrow! Grass fire risk will be elevated with wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range both days.

We are monitoring a chance for severe weather by late Monday. Right now it appears storms will first initiate in western Oklahoma to the eastern Texas panhandle and then move northeast from western Oklahoma into central Oklahoma.

For us locally, arrival of any storms may hold off until Monday evening or night. The highest severe threat will likely stay in central and western Oklahoma, but any storms that make a run toward us in Green Country and southeast Kansas may still be capable of a damaging wind, hail, and tornado threat.

We'll continue to fine tune Monday's forecast as we get closer.

Warm temperatures stay with us into the middle of next week with a cool down and slight storm chances at the end of the week and into next weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

