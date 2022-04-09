Warm With Breezy South Winds

TULSA, Okla. — Sunny skies Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15-20 mph.

The strong winds continue for Sunday with gusts to around 35 mph. Partly cloudy and highs in the low 80s.

There could be a few showers and storms moving in Sunday night and overnight as a cold front gets closer. Some of the activity could be strong to severe.

Still a lot of question marks early to the middle part of next week regarding the possibility of severe storms. At this time, there could be some activity on Monday, but better chances on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

