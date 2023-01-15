Warm with a Wind Advisory Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Strong south winds with a wind advisory in the forecast for today with periodic gusts upward of 45 mph.

Daytime highs will warm into the mid to lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Winds and cloud cover will keep temperatures very mild this evening with lows in the 50s for most areas. A few showers remain possible later tonight, but majority of us are expected to remain dry.

Partly cloudy for MLK Day tomorrow with gusty south winds lingering for the morning hours. Daytime highs unseasonably warm in the upper 60s.

Cold front comes in, so highs drop to the upper 50s on Tuesday and a mix of sun and clouds.

Mid 50s on Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain showers.

Highs will stay in the 50s for the rest of the week.

Another front comes in probably by Saturday with another chance of rain. However, one model is suggesting some snow next weekend. We'll be ironing out the details in the coming days.

