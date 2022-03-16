Watch
Warm & Windy with Fire Weather Concerns

Showers & Storms Tomorrow
Posted at 4:08 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 05:08:35-04

TULSA, OKLA- — ***RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA***

Mostly sunny with warmer afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

Turning mostly cloudy on St. Patrick's Day with some showers and storms rolling in Thursday night and overnight.

Highs in the low 70s. There will be some lingering rain showers Friday morning, then the system will exit. Highs in the low 60s.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend. Afternoon temperatures in the low to the mid 70s. The first day of Spring is on Sunday. It will be a nice day.

Another storm moves in Monday with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.

