Warm, Windy Tuesday

TULSA, OKLA — Today will be very warm and windy, with near-record afternoon temperatures possible — especially across northeast Oklahoma, where the warmest air will sit just ahead of a cold front arriving late in the day.

The high for Tulsa is projected at 81 degrees with the record being 82 in 1955.

Strong winds and dry vegetation — particularly along and south of Interstate 40 — will increase fire spread potential.

Humidity levels should remain in the 40–50% range, limiting extreme conditions, but grassland fire danger may reach Enhanced levels, locally nearing Near Critical.

Storm Chances Increase this Evening:

Isolated storms may develop along the cold front. A few could produce large hail, mainly northwest of I-44.

Tomorrow:

The most active day of the week. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected as the front stalls across southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

Severe weather risk increases Wednesday afternoon and evening, with hail the primary threat. Temperatures will vary sharply from cooler north to warmer south.

After Wednesday’s brief cool-down in northern areas, above-normal temperatures return and may approach records again later in the week.

Thursday:

Storm chances briefly decrease Thursday before another strong system arrives. Highs Thursday afternoon warm into the 70s.

Friday into early Saturday:

More widespread storms are expected, along with potential severe weather and heavy rainfall. While widespread river flooding is unlikely, localized flash flooding is possible where heavy rain repeats.

Stay weather-aware as conditions evolve through the week.

