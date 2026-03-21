Warm, Windy, and Fire Danger Ahead

***FIRE WEATHER WATCH TOMORROW FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM***

Saturday will stay very warm, with highs similar to — or slightly warmer than — yesterday’s record-breaking temperatures. More record highs are possible!

Light south winds will continue during the day, but by Saturday night, winds will pick up and become gusty as the next system approaches. Overnight lows will be much warmer, staying in the 60s.

A cold front will move south into the Plains on Sunday, but don’t expect rain — this will be a dry front.

Instead, the biggest concern will be critical fire weather conditions. Strong southwest winds developing by late morning with gusts increasing through the day.

Very warm temperatures topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s along and north of I-44 and lower to mid-90s south of I-44.

As the front passes Sunday evening, winds will shift to the north with gusts up to 30–40 mph. Humidity will improve slightly, but fire danger will remain elevated into the evening.

Behind the front, temperatures will cool down on Monday, though still slightly above normal for this time of year. Highs around 70 degrees.

Warm weather returns quickly with temperatures climbing back to well above average by Wednesday and Thursday.

Strong south to southwest winds develop again by Thursday with fire danger concerns returning once more due to warm, dry, and windy conditions.

Another front may approach late in the week, but there’s still uncertainty on how far south it will move or whether it will bring any rain.

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