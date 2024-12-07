Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm Weekend

Tracking slim rain chances later tonight into tomorrow
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, OKLA — Noticeably warmer today with highs near 60 degrees despite some cloud coverage this afternoon.

Temperatures this evening trending in the low 50s and 40s with overnight lows around 42 degrees.

Rain chances will increase across southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas tonight and Sunday. Rainfall totals will generally remain under one half inch.

Temps will return to the mid/upper 50s, but areas where clouds are slower to clear Sunday afternoon may end up a little cooler.

We'll clear out for Monday keeping highs in the mid/upper 50s.

Another front will come through dropping highs down to the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday only to bounce back up to near 60 again next Friday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital