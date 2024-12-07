Warm Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — Noticeably warmer today with highs near 60 degrees despite some cloud coverage this afternoon.

Temperatures this evening trending in the low 50s and 40s with overnight lows around 42 degrees.

Rain chances will increase across southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas tonight and Sunday. Rainfall totals will generally remain under one half inch.

Temps will return to the mid/upper 50s, but areas where clouds are slower to clear Sunday afternoon may end up a little cooler.

We'll clear out for Monday keeping highs in the mid/upper 50s.

Another front will come through dropping highs down to the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday only to bounce back up to near 60 again next Friday.

