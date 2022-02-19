Warm Weather & Lots Of Sunshine

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of sunshine today with temperatures in the mid-50s. Calm NE winds will switch from the south giving us above normal temperatures by tomorrow.

Sunday expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s with strong south winds between 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Fire weather will be a concern through Monday.

We start off the work week with highs in the 60s, strong south winds but more cloud coverage. A few storms are possible late Monday night but most of it will stay further towards the southeast.

Temperatures will drop for Tuesday with highs in the 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

Below normal temperatures will continue ahead of our next winter storm that arrives Wednesday into Thursday. A lot can still change in the next days but a transition from freezing rain and sleet across southern locations to sleet and snow across northern locations is looking likely. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest.

