Warm Weather Continues Today

Additional rain chances increase next week
TULSA, Okla. — After a few rain showers this morning, mostly dry conditions the rest of the day. A decrease in clouds with highs near 70° and calm north winds.

Overnight lows in the low 40s with lots of sunshine for Monday. Afternoon highs climb well above average near 77° with calm south winds. Perfect weather for any outdoor plans.

Tuesday morning, temperatures in the mid 50s with highs in the upper 60s. Mix of sun and cloud with a few rain showers.

Back to dry conditions Wednesday with morning lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low 60s.

Additional rain chances by the end of the week with temperatures in the upper 50s by Friday and Saturday.

Have a fun and safe week ahead!

