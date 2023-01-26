Warm up on the way to finish the week

TULSA, Okla — Another chilly day ahead with highs holding in the low/mid 40s. We'll enjoy lots of sunshine to start, then clouds will roll in from the northwest by late morning into the afternoon. Some sun will still filter through. Skies cleat out tonight with lows dropping just below freezing.

Look for a boost in temps the finish the week! Highs in the mid 50s on Friday with lots of sunshine to go with it!

A tail of two seasons this weekend with a mild and breezy Saturday (50s to near 60), followed by a cold and blustery Sunday (30s). As a cold front moves in Saturday night a few showers may develop, but any rain looks to stay fairly light.

With cold air in place early next week, it's possible we'll have a round or two of wintry weather in the first half of next week. A mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow could all be possible. We'll continue to narrow down the details as we get closer.

