Warm Today then Colder for Tonight

TULSA, OKLA — We'll start with some sunshine Friday, but look for clouds to increase through the morning and into the afternoon. Hold on to your hats too as strong south to southwest winds of 15-30 mph may gust in the 35 to 40mph range!

I don't think everyone sees rain, but a few spotty showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain mild with highs well into the 50s to near 60, but may feel cooler with the wind a cloud cover. A strong cold front arrives Friday evening and night with temps dropping into the weekend!

Temperatures on Saturday will likely hold in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s and teens. The winds will hold on from Friday. An upper-level system may bring a few snow flurries to the region Saturday PM into Sunday morning with little to no accumulation.

Highs Sunday will be stuck in the 20s with lows into early next week in the low teens to perhaps even some single digits. Snow chances look low, but we will continue to monitor. Maybe another slim chance on Monday. MLK Day will be quite cold so be prepared to bundle up if you have any plans to be outside.

The bigger story will be the cold with highs remaining below freezing from Sunday through at least Tuesday. While this will not be record cold, it's good January shot of Arctic air! Wind chills in the single digits to perhaps even below zero look likely Sunday night into Monday morning, and again Monday night into Tuesday morning.

