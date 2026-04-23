Warm Today, Stormy Tonight

TULSA, OKLA — Low clouds and a little drizzle are possible Thursday morning, especially in northeast Oklahoma. Skies should improve during the afternoon, with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s.

Late in the day, isolated storms could try to form west of the area, but the better chance for thunderstorms arrives this evening and into the overnight hours.

A line of storms is expected to move southeast out of Kansas and into northeast Oklahoma before sunrise Friday.

Main threats with storms that develop are damaging wind gusts, small chance of tornadoes, hail and heavy downpours.

Storms may linger Friday morning, mainly east of Tulsa. During the afternoon and evening, as a stalled front near I-40 could trigger another round of thunderstorms.

Some of these storms could become severe again.

Saturday into Sunday looks like the most concerning part of the forecast.

Storm chances increase again Saturday afternoon, especially Saturday night into Sunday morning. Then another round of potentially severe storms may develop Sunday afternoon and evening.

Main threats this weekend include tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rainfall and flooding concerns.

Monday and Tuesday should bring cooler, drier weather with fewer storm chances.

By the middle of next week, warm moist air returns, and thunderstorms are expected to increase again. It is too early to know exact details, but severe weather could become possible once more.

Make sure weather alerts are enabled on your phone and know where to shelter if warnings are issued.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

