Warm Today, Cold and Windy Tomorrow

***FREEZE WATCH ALL OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING***

A split weekend is on the way regarding temperatures. A cold front moves through this afternoon bringing gusty northwest winds and much colder air tonight and into tomorrow.

Wind chills will likely remain in the 30s and 40s for most locations tomorrow then falling into the teens Sunday night into Monday morning.

Highs this afternoon mild in the 70s then mid to upper 40s tomorrow.

Overnight Sunday into Monday morning we will likely see a hard freeze with widespread lows in the mid/upper 20s.

Some places will see a killing freeze, which is defined as 24° and lower. Protect any plants that are sensitive to the cold. Also, make sure your pipes are ready and that your pets are comfy.

After the chilly start to the upcoming work week, we'll eventually see temperatures rebound into the 70s by the middle and end of the week with lows in the 40s and 50s.

