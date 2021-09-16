Warm through the Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — Patchy dense fog early with improvements by mid-morning. Mostly sunny today with afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

Above normal temperatures and mainly dry weather are expected to finish the week and continue into the upcoming weekend.

Cannot rule out an isolated shower/storm during the afternoon evening hours Friday into the weekend, but most if not all locations should remain dry.

Daytime highs will be trending in the 90s with lows in the 70s over the next several days.

A stronger cold front looks to arrive just in time to close out the Summer season and welcome in Fall next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances will increase near and immediately following the passage of this boundary, with much cooler temperatures!

