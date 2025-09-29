Warm Temperatures Continue

TULSA, Okla. — Starting the work week with temperatures above average once again! Morning temperatures in the low 60s but highs climbing in the mid 80s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine with calm southerly winds. If you are planning to be outside today, make sure you grab the sunscreen and sunglasses.

A weak disturbance will bring more clouds to the area Tuesday, but not enough moisture for any rain. Overall, we'll keep a long stretch of quiet weather going the next few days. Highs remain well above average in the mid to upper 80s through next weekend. Morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with light southeasterly winds.

Stay hydrated and apply that sunscreen if you are going to be outside this week!

