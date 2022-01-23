Watch
Warm & Sunny Sunday

Tracking a Few Cold Fronts Next Week
Posted at 9:08 AM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 11:29:54-05

TULSA, Okla. — A pleasant day in store for our Sunday with highs in the 50s. Calm NW winds with sunny skies.

Tonight, temperatures will stay in the low 30s with clear skies.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny with highs in the 60s ahead of our next cold front in the evening. This front will drop our highs in the upper 30s on Tuesday.

Highs in the low 40s, upper 30s on Wednesday and then near 50° on Thursday ahead of the next front, which will drop highs back to the low 40s on Friday.

