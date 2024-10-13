Warm Sunday With Gusty Winds

TULSA, Okla. — A cold front has moved across the area bringing gusty northeast winds. Afternoon highs still look warm in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Waking up tomorrow morning near 50 degrees with a pleasant afternoon. Highs will stay in the low 70s and northerly winds 5-15 mph.

Overnight lows still in the upper 40s to low 50s Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low 70s. Another gusty day with northeast winds 10-20 mph.

Wednesday morning looks chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s!! By the afternoon, highs look to stay cool in the upper 60s with sunny skies.

Low to mid 70s for Thursday and Friday with breezy south winds returning.

At this time there is a slight chance for rain this coming weekend but this could change as we get closer.

Have a great week ahead!!

