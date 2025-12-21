Warm Start To Winter

TULSA, Okla. — Happy Winter!

Mild conditions for Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase overnight with temperatures in the mid 40s.

Monday looks warm with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Decreasing clouds and breezy south winds 10-20 mph.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with lows in the mid 50s. Forecast highs of 75° with our record for the date of 73° from 1982. So we could tie or break that record.

Christmas Eve looks much warmer with lots of clouds moving through. Morning lows near 60 degrees and strong south winds 15-25 mph. Forecast high of 78° with our record for the date of 80° from 1955.

On Christmas Day, we could easily break the old record of 73° from 1922. Lows in the low 60s with the forecast high at 79°. Mostly sunny skies and southwest winds 10-25 mph.

