Warm spell continues

Happy Friday!
We will see more clouds today with unseasonably warm temps in the middle 70s. We should stay below the record high of 77 set in 1916.
A cold front moves through this evening. It will be cooler with a mostly cloudy sky Saturday and highs in the low 60s.
We will warm back in the 70s Sunday with afternoon storm chances mainly east of I-44. Some could contain gusty winds.
Monday will be much cooler in the 40s.
