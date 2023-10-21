Warm Saturday with More Clouds

TULSA, OKLA- — Despite more cloud coverage in the area today, temperatures will still warm into the low to mid-80s.

Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with lows remaining above average in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunshine returns for Sunday with gusty south winds. Highs tomorrow afternoon in the low to mid-80s.

Dry conditions and great outdoor weather will continue through Monday before rain chances return.

Showers and a few thunderstorms increase Tuesday and continue through Friday with highs in the mid 70s and cloudy skies.

Morning lows will be in the 50s and 60s through next week.

