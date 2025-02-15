Warm Morning, Colder Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA — Light rain will increase in coverage today ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will remain steady with some of us seeing highs in the first half of Saturday in the low/mid 50s!

Chances for showers will remain into Saturday afternoon with temperatures falling behind the cold front. In the evening, there will be a brief window for rain to change to light snow mostly north of I-40. A few lucky spots may even pick up a light dusting or coating before the precipitation exits.

Colder air settles in for Sunday with lots of sunshine. Highs will likely remain in the mid/upper 30s.

Data continues to show a potential winter storm impacting Green Country next Tuesday, followed by potential record cold mid/late week. At this time we are still in monitoring mode, but a good idea to prepare. We'll continue to fine tune any details regarding the track, amounts, and specific timing as we get closer.

