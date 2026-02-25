Warm Midweek Weather

TULSA, OKLA — Warm and pleasant weather will continue today, bringing a comfortable feel to the region. With slightly higher humidity and lighter winds, the risk for wildfires will stay relatively low. Expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s.

A weak weather system will move through late this evening into early tomorrow, along with a mild cold front. This could bring a few light showers, however rainfall is expected to be minimal.

Temperatures won’t drop much after the front passes, but winds will shift from the north and pick up slightly. At the same time, humidity levels will decrease, which could lead to a slight increase in fire weather concerns by Thursday afternoon.

Highs tomorrow around 70 degrees with overnight lows in the mid to low 40s.

Friday and Saturday will stay warm and dry, with periods of breezy winds. These conditions may elevate fire danger at times, especially in areas with dry vegetation. Highs in the mid to upper 70s for both days.

A stronger weather system is expected to arrive by Sunday and linger into early next week. This will bring increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to cool behind this front, especially in areas north of it. However, there is still some uncertainty about how far south the front will move and how much cooler air will reach the region.

