Warm Finish To The Week

TULSA, Okla. — A few areas of patchy fog with temperatures in the low 30s. A high pressure system builds in our area providing lots of sunshine and dry weather. Breezy southwest winds this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s!

A weak front will move in on Friday. Morning temperatures near 40° with afternoon highs near 70°! Sunny skies an northwest winds 5-15 mph. Great conditions for any outdoor activities.

This stretch of dry and mild weather is expected to continue through the weekend. Outdoor plans will be a go with highs in the low/mid 60s on Saturday, and back to near 70°F on Sunday!

Looking ahead, low rain chances may return to the forecast early/mid next week. We'll likely adjust those chances over the next few days as confidence increases with how the pattern will evolves. Temperatures will likely cool down by the end of next week as well.

