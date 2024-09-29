Warm End To September

TULSA, Okla. — Quiet weather expected the next few days.

After a pleasant start this Sunday morning, look for highs this afternoon to climb in the upper 80s with lots of sunshine.

Tomorrow morning will be another pleasant start with temperatures in the low 60s. By the afternoon highs near 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies and calm north winds.

Tuesday looks to be the "coolest" day of the week with highs in the low 80s. Breezy north winds 10-20 mph with sunny skies.

Highs looks to stay in the upper 80s to low 90s the rest of the week with south winds returning. Expect sunny skies and overnight lows in the 60s.

Have a safe week ahead!

