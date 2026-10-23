Warm, Dry Weather Sticks Around into the Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — Northeast Oklahoma will enjoy several more days of warm, mostly dry weather.

High temperatures Friday will climb into the lower 80s, with mostly clear skies and a few high clouds. South winds will pick up during the afternoon, creating an increased risk for faster-moving grass fires, especially northwest of I-44.

Clouds will gradually increase over the weekend, but rain is not expected.

Temperatures will remain above average, with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

A weak storm system moving north of the area could bring a few light showers to far northwest portions of the forecast area late Monday into early Tuesday. However, dry air near the ground should limit rainfall potential, and most locations will likely remain dry.

Temperatures may cool slightly as clouds increase early next week, but readings are expected to remain relatively mild for late October.

Rain chances look to increase during the second half of next week as another storm system approaches and a weak cold front potentially moves through the region. Forecast details remain uncertain, but a slight chance of rain looks to be possible on Halloween.

For now, there are no strong signs of a significant cooldown, and above-normal temperatures could continue through much of the remainder of October.