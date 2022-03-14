Warm, Cloudy and Breezy Monday

TULSA, OKLA — Increasing clouds with seasonably warm temps for Monday topping out in the mid to lower 60s

South winds 15-25 with gusts up to 35 mph.

An upper level storm system will approach the region today, leading to increasing shower and thunderstorm chances by late afternoon and into the evening hours.

Parts of southeastern Oklahoma will be located on the northern edge of the severe t-storm threat, with large hail and damaging winds the main concerns.

The severe threat is expected to end around Midnight with the stronger storms shifting east of the area.

Partly cloudy and dry on Tuesday with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Warming trend will continue into Wednesday with max temps now in the mid-70s on under a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures still in the 70s on Thursday with showers and storms moving in Thursday night and overnight. The rain moves out Friday morning, but cooler, with highs in the upper 50s.

As of now, for next weekend, it looks dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and then low 70s on Sunday.

