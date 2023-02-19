Warm & Breezy Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — Partly cloudy with breezy southwest winds. Warmer temperatures on tap for today with highs well into the 60s this afternoon.

Overnight lows very mild for this time of year in the 40s.

Our warming trend will continue for both Monday and Tuesday with highs more spring-like in the 70s, along with gusty south winds.

A storm system will move across the area late Tuesday night and into Wednesday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Much colder weather will move into the area behind this system for Thursday and Friday before temperatures warm again by next weekend. Additional chances for rain starting late Friday and continuing into Saturday night.

