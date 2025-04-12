Warm and windy weekend expected

TULSA, Okla. — After a slightly cool start to our Saturday, you won't need the jacket for long. Thanks to a lot of sunshine and strong southern winds, we'll see a warm afternoon with highs in the mid/upper 70s.

Sunday will be the warmest and windiest with highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest 15-30 mph . Some areas could see stronger gusts.

As a cold front moves in on Sunday night, Monday will be cooler. Highs drop from the upper 80s into the low 70s and we'll see winds out of the North instead of the South.

By mid-week, we see temperatures start to climb again, clouds roll back in, and rain chances return by the end of the week as well.

