Warm and Windy Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — A chilly start with a warmer afternoon. We will see temps climb into the 50s under a mostly to partly sunny sky. South winds will also increase starting this afternoon with periodic gusts upward of 35 mph.

These winds will continue to remain gusty into tonight with overnight lows warmer around 40 degrees.

Winds are expected to pickup even more so for tomorrow with gusts now pushing 40 mph throughout most of the day. Daytime highs will max out in the low to mid-60s with a sun/cloud mix.

A front approaches Sunday night, a few showers may develop, but most of us will likely stay dry.

Temperatures look mild for MLK Day (low/mid 60s), so parades and plans look to be a go! There are still differences in the data, but the best chance for widespread rain across Green Country may arrive in the middle of next.

