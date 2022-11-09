Warm And Windy Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — Today will be our warmest of the week with highs nearing 80-degrees in spots! With Gulf of Mexico moisture streaming north in a gust south breeze, we'll notice a lot of clouds mixing with the sun. No rain in the forecast for today. Lows tonight will stay very mild...mid 60s.

We'll warm back into the 70s on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will start a long stretch of cold weather to Green Country. As the front moves in, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop Thursday afternoon and evening with a quick drop in temps behind the front.

Highs Friday and into the weekend will stay in the 40s to low 50 degrees with lows Saturday and Sunday in the 20s! Lots of sunshine in the forecast, but get the coats and sweaters ready!

Data is coming into agreement we'll have another system moving in on Monday and Monday night. Colder air will be in place so there is a chance we see some wintry weather mixing in with any rain. At this time it is way to early to know for sure, but something we'll be watching going into the first part of next week.

