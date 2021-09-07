Warm and Windy Tuesday

TULSA, OKLA- — Expect a dry start to the day with warmer daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s ahead of another cold front that will slide across the state late this afternoon and evening.

A broken line of thunderstorms is expected to develop along this front and will be capable of producing some strong to severe storms. We remain on the lower end of that risk with damaging wind gusts as the main concern. The threat for severe storms will begin to diminish after sunset this evening.

Once the front is out of the area, get ready cooler temperatures and a taste of fall for Wednesday and Thursday. The warm weather is forecast to return by the end of the work week with potential for more triple digit actual temperatures over the upcoming weekend.

