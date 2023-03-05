Warm and Windy Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly sunny with gusty south winds for Sunday. Warm daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s!

Tonight, breezy with a few clouds moving into the area. Overnight lows very mild in the 50s.

Partly cloudy on Monday. Highs still in the mid 70s. A wind shift later in the day to out of the NW.

Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies Tuesday through Friday with scattered showers and storms. Highs drop to the 50s to close to 60°. Morning lows in the 40s.

We should dry out next weekend with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Morning lows in the 30s.

The following week looks colder.

