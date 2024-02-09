Warm and windy Friday to finish to the week

TULSA, Okla — Our last warm day before a weekend cool down, and a chance of wintry weather to finish the weekend.

Friday looks pleasant with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. There is a small chance we see a shower or isolated thunderstorm this afternoon in southeast parts of the region, but most of us will stay dry. Lows by daybreak Saturday will reach the low/mid 40s with highs in the low/mid 50s.

Monitoring rain and snow chances Sunday into Sunday night. As a storm system sweeps across the Southern Plains, rain will move in Sunday. As temperatures drop, rain may mix with and even change to snow Sunday evening into Sunday night. A wet/slushy accumulation looks possible in areas that do see snow, but confidence with the track of the system and if temps will get cold enough is currently low to medium. Right now areas along and north of I-40 are in the snow window, but expect us to narrow this window down the next couple of days.

High temperatures will go from the 40s Sunday, but temps will drop Sunday night to the low/mid 30s. Any snow that accumulates will not hang around long as we’ll clear out and warm back up Monday. Highs may be back in the 60s by the middle of next week!

