Warm and sunny weather this week

TULSA, Okla — Patchy fog will be likely in favored low lying spots this morning. Be mindful for low visibility as you head back to work and school. By mid-morning the fog should dry out and we’ll see lots of sunshine the remainder of the day. Temperatures will be warm with most of us reaching the mid 80s. Lows tonight will cool back down into the upper 50s to low 60s with more patchy fog possible by daybreak.

Today will be the start of a warm and sunny stretch that will take us into the upcoming weekend. Highs tomorrow will climb back into the mid/upper 80s and we could see low 90s by the end of the week. A warm start to October with highs near 90 over the weekend as well. No rain expected in the foreseeable future.

