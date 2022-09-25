Warm and Sunny Today

TULSA, Okla. — Clear skies for Sunday with the high reaching 87°. Breezy north winds behind a front gusting 20-25 mph.

Fire weather will be the main concern for today and for the next few days as drought conditions continue to worsen with no rain in the forecast.

Sunshine continues for the start of the week with highs in the low 80s for Monday and Tuesday.

Mostly sunny Wednesday through the end of the week. Wednesday brings us low 80s, upper 70s on Thursday, and low 80s on Friday.

As of now, next weekend should be in the 80s. A great opening weekend for the Tulsa State Fair.

