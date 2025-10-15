Warm And Sunny This Week

TULSA, Okla. — After a pleasant morning, temperatures look to climb in the upper 80s this afternoon. Sunny skies and calm southeast winds.

Sunshine and warmth will remain Thursday and Friday with highs well into the 80s. Winds will increase by Friday ahead of a cold front arriving late at night. Expect showers and storms late Friday through the overnight hours.

A stormy start to the weekend. Saturday morning looks wet with showers and storms. A few strong to severe storms possible as well. Storms should clear eastern Oklahoma by early Saturday evening. Lows in the mid 60s with highs near 80 degrees. Winds will start southerly and then shift around to the north and northwest behind the front 10-20 mph.

Behind the front on Sunday, the weather looks great and will feel like fall! Lows in the area in the 40s and 50s with highs area-wide in the low 70s. Sunny skies with north winds 5-15 mph.

Morning lows Monday in the 50s with highs near 83°. Similar conditions for Tuesday.

