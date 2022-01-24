Warm and Sunny Monday

TULSA, OKLA- — A mainly sunny sky on Monday with the high up to 65°. SW winds initially and then a wind shift to out of the north later in the day as a dry cold front moves in. Some gusts 20-25 mph.

Behind the front, highs in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday with low wind chills in the morning hours. The coldest day will be Wednesday.

Highs near 50° on Thursday ahead of our next front, which will drop highs only into the low 40s on Friday.

Afternoon temperatures approaching 60° this next weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --