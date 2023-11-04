Warm and Quiet Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — The weather looks wonderful for Bedlam and TU’s homecoming games today!

Sunny to start with a few more clouds by the afternoon. Highs for today around 70 degrees with a light southeast wind.

Tonight, partly cloudy with lows in the 50s.

Look for warmer temperatures tomorrow with afternoon highs in the mid-70s under a sun/cloud mix.

Winds likely to increase for the second half of the day with periodic gusts upward of 25 mph.

Our warmer weather likely to remain in the forecast for the first half of the work week with highs well in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

A cold front will eventually knock temps down by the end of the week. With limited moisture in place, rain chances look slim at best.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

