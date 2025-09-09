Warm and Quiet Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — Another mild start this Tuesday morning with a few areas in the 50s and 60s! This afternoon look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to low 80s. A few spotty showers possible but most will remain dry.

Morning lows in the low 60s Wednesday morning but we warm back into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies and additional chances for spotty showers.

Dry weather expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s. Look for mostly sunny skies along with calm south winds.

This weekend looks great for any outdoor plans. A warm afternoon with highs in the low 90s and lot of sunshine. Isolated shower possible Sunday but most look to remain dry.

