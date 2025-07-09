Warm and Muggy Wednesday Morning

TULSA, OKLA — Waking up warm and muggy for Wednesday with areas of patchy dense fog through mid-morning. Highs this afternoon seasonably hot in the low to mid-90s with a light south breeze.

Some isolated to widely scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening with lows in the lower 70s.

Near daily shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through the end of the week with an increase in precipitation potential late Friday night into Saturday.

Highs for both Thursday and Friday in the mid-90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits area wide.

Temperatures this weekend will start out in the low 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Again, looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms as a frontal boundary will be draped across Green Country.

The unsettled pattern could continue into early next week with a chance for more showers and t-storms.

As is typical with summer storms, locally heavy rain, strong wind gusts and lightning will be the main concerns with the strongest storms through the weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

