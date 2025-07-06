Warm And Muggy Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Partly cloudy skies for Sunday with highs near 90° but heat index values up to 99°. Make sure you are staying cool and drinking lots of water! Isolated showers and storms possible late this afternoon/tonight but most will stay dry.

Temperatures next week look to stay in the mid to low 90s but heat index values climb in the triple digits. We do have a daily chance for isolated to scattered storms Monday through Wednesday and then again Friday and Saturday. Not everyone will see rain but a few storms Tuesday could produce gusty strong winds and heavy rain.

We will continue to keep you posted with any changes but as of now, stay cool and hydrated!

