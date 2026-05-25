Warm and Mostly Dry Memorial Day

TULSA, OKLA — Patchy fog will continue through mid-morning, with some areas seeing visibility drop below half a mile.

A few showers and thunderstorms may develop this afternoon and evening, mainly southeast of I-44. Severe weather is not expected, but stronger storms could bring brief heavy rain and gusty winds.

Highs for Memorial Day in the mid-80s with overnight lows in the mid to lower 60s.

Turning mostly cloudy on Tuesday with an increasing chance for some widely scattered showers and t-storms during the afternoon. Highs tomorrow in the lower 80s.

The better chances for showers and thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday through Friday. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding will once again be the main concern this week.

Temperatures look to trend near seasonal values with highs around 80 degrees and lows in the mid-60s for the remainder of the work week.

Some isolated rain and storm chances possible into the upcoming weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s.

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