Warm and Humid with Isolated Shower Chances

TULSA, OKLA — Grab the umbrella out-the-door with some chances for hit or miss showers and a few isolated thunderstorms in the area today.

Highs this afternoon in the lower 90s with feels like temperatures near the triple digits.

Although slim, additional rain and storm chances remain in the forecast for the upcoming weekend with highs for both days in the low to mid-90s.

We will see a slight increase in rain/storm chances to start the work week followed by a brief break in the heat and humidity by Tuesday.

