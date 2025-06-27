Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm and Humid with Isolated Shower Chances

Some heat relief expected early next week
Posted

TULSA, OKLA — Grab the umbrella out-the-door with some chances for hit or miss showers and a few isolated thunderstorms in the area today.

Highs this afternoon in the lower 90s with feels like temperatures near the triple digits.

Although slim, additional rain and storm chances remain in the forecast for the upcoming weekend with highs for both days in the low to mid-90s.

We will see a slight increase in rain/storm chances to start the work week followed by a brief break in the heat and humidity by Tuesday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital